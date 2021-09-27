Over 530K worth of shabu intercepted in Bubong, Lanao Del Sur

PARANG, Maguindanao - Elements of Bubong Municipal Police Station in Lanao del Sur arrested two drug peddlers and seized Five Hundred Thirty Thousand, Nine Hundred Pesos (Php 530,900.00) worth of shabu.

Citing reports from Bubong MPS, the suspects were identified as Anwar Taha Sultan, of legal age, male, married, and Mariel L Zamora, male, of legal age, married, all residents of Compostella, Davao De Oro.

Reports revealed that personnel of Bubong MPS intercepted in a PNP Checkpoint one (1) Honda CRV color black carrying 530,900 worth of suspected “shabu” in a checkpoint along National Highway in Barangay Madanding, Bubong town, Lanao Del Sur. The vehicle was flagged down based on intelligence report that illegal drugs are being transported along the area to an unknown destination. Operating units then found the drugs inside the vehicles during inspection.

After the conduct of the onsite inventory in the presence of the suspects and witnessed by the Local Officials of Bubong town, DOJ, and Media representatives, the suspects were brought to Bubong Municipal Police Station for temporary detention and proper disposition. Suspected illegal drugs were brought to Lanao Del Sur Provincial Crime Laboratory Office for analysis and qualitative examination.

Charges for illegal drug trafficking in violation of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are readied against the suspects.

PRO BAR Regional Director, Police Brigadier General Eden T UGale lauded the operating personnel and reiterates that PRO BAR is sustaining its gains in its campaign against illegal drugs. With the more aggressive operation, PRO BAR has yielded positive results and will continue to do so until this menace is completely eradicated in the region.