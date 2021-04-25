Over 9K health workers in BARMM vaccinated against Covid-19

COTABATO CITY — Health officials of the Bangsamoro Government reported that 65 percent of the total number of its priority recipients already received their first inoculation against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Physician Bashary Latiph, newly installed minister of the Ministry of Health (MOH), said the region has vaccinated 9,588 out of 14,750 persons from its A1 priority group as of April 20.

Included in the A1 priority group, Dr. Latiph noted, are the workers in frontline health services from hospitals, isolation and quarantine facilities, and government-owned primary care-based facilities.

Sulu recorded that highest vaccination coverage of about 93 percent of its total number of healthcare workers, or 2,579 out of 2,777 personnel. This is followed by Lanao del Sur at 72 percent, Maguindanao at 64 percent, Tawi-Tawi at 51 percent, and Basilan at 39 percent.

Vaccination in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) started in the first week of March for the provinces of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur. A week after, vaccination also commenced in the island provinces of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, while frontline workers in Basilan received their vaccine jabs starting March 15.

Dr. Latiph reiterated the religious guideline issued by Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ on Monday, April 19, saying that vaccines against Covid-19 does not nullify one’s fasting.

Bangsamoro Mufti Abuhuraira Udasan also issued a religious guideline in early March that says “vaccine for healing and preventive measure, in general, is lawful (Halal).”

Health Emergency and Management Staff cluster head Dr. Amirel Usman also provided updates on Covid-19 cases in the region.

As of April 21, there are 19 new cases across BARMM. The region recorded 4,719 total cases with 4,283 recoveries.

Deputy Minister for Health Dr. Zul Qarneyn Abas also shared some “evidence-based health benefits of fasting” from scientific studies around the world.

Fasting, Dr. Abas said, prevents brain diseases, reduces blood sugar level, facilitates reduction of excess fats, promotes rest for the digestive system, and body detoxification, among others. (Bangsamoro Information Office)