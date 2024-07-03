Over half million smuggled cigars seized in Tacurong

GEN. SANTOS CITY - In a significant crackdown on the illegal trade of counterfeit goods, personnel of Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Tacurong City Police Station, and 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), all of Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office (SKPPO), Sultan Kudarat Highway Patrol Team (HPT), Provincial Field Unit – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PFU-CIDG) 12 and 1202nd Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) 12, arrested three (3) smugglers and seized 33 boxes and four large plastic bag of assorted cigarettes at checkpoint, Brgy EJC Montilla, Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat on July 2, 2024.

During the checkpoint operation, the operating team flagged down a White Starex Van for inspection.

Upon inspection, the personnel noticed a suspicious cargo and upon verification, several boxes containing reams of smuggled cigarettes with a market value of P552,250.00 were discovered.

The driver and the passenger of the said vehicle failed to produce the necessary documents that prompted the authorities to arrest the suspects, later identified as alias “Arnold,” 44 years old, married and businessman; Alias “Christian,” 39 years old, single and self-employed; and Alias “Marco,” 37 years old, married and fisherman, all residents of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Upon verification, the operatives found that the suspects were involved in selling and dispensing counterfeit cigarettes in the region.

The apprehended suspects are now under the custody of Tacurong CPS for filing appropriate charges in court while the smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the Bureau of Customs.

“I commend the collaboration and dedication of the SKPPO personnel in effectively combating the illegal smuggling of counterfeit and illicit goods in our region. We are resolute in our commitment to pursuing these smugglers, whose unlawful actions negatively impact both legitimate businesses and consumers,” Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer, PRO-12 regional director, said. (Pat ZAB Francisco, RPIO 12)