Over P1-M shabu seized, drug suspect nabbed in GenSan

GEN. SANTOS CITY - More than P1 million worth of suspected crystal meth or shabu, based on National Standard Drug Price (NSDP), were seized in the Anti-Illegal Entrapment Operation along Bula-Lagao Road, Barangay Bula, General Santos City on June 18, 2022.

Joint elements of City Police Drug Enforcement Unit (CPDEU)- Gensan, City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) - Intel, MARPSTA, City Intelligence Team (CIT) - Gensan, Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 12, Regional Intelligence Division (RID) 12 Tracker Team Bravo and Police Station 6- GSCPO in coordination with PDEA 12 successfully arrested Jason Tiu Lacsamana, legal age, a resident of Toril, Davao City and considered as a High - Value Target Individual.

During the operation, the police poseur-buyer was able to purchased from the suspect one heat-sealed sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, upon arrest, operating team were able to further recover from his possession one (1) jumbo size and twenty (20) pieces large size rectangular sachet containing suspected shabu with the total weight of 150.5 grams and three (3) pieces PhP1,000.00 Denomination Bill as buy bust money.

The recovered pieces of drug evidence were forwarded to PNP Crime Laboratory 12 for laboratory test while the arrested suspect was placed under the custody of CPDEU Office.

Suspect is now detained at the lock-up cell of the said office and will face criminal charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002.

“I would like to congratulate the intensified efforts of our operatives for another commendable accomplishment. Let us remain committed in fighting illegal drugs to protect the lives of our people and preserve the future of our younger generation,” PBGEN TAGUM said.