  Saturday May, 20 2023 01:01:17 AM

P100K for names, location of gunmen in murder of 2 bgy kapitan

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 17:15 PM Fri May 19, 2023
61
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
File photo of Sultan Kudarat 2nd district Rep. Horacio Suansing Jr. (Image from his FB page)

COTABATO CITY – A lawmaker has offered P100,000 reward for anyone who provide information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects behind the murder of two village chairpersons of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat this year.

Rep. Horacio P. Suansing Jr of Sultan Kudarat second congressional district said the vital information may be relayed to the Lebak Municipal Police Station through mobile number 0995-885-5413.

The vital information includes the name, location and description of physical attributes of the perpetrators.

Suansing said the reward money aims to accelerate the resolution of the twin but separate murder of village chairpersons of Lebak.

In a statement, he said Chairperson Rogelio S. Talagtag Jr of Barangay Basak, Lebak was murdered in the same barangay on January 26 while Chairperson Danny A. Angkay of Barangay Salaman, Lebak was ambushed and killed along the national highway in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on April 18, 2023.

Police authorities and relatives could not provide information as to why these village officials were murdered.

                 May be an image of ticket stub and text

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Idol talaga, driver, nagsauli sa Happy FM at Radyo Bida ng celfon na naiwan sa tricycle niya

"Idol" Tricycle Driver, nagsauli ng cellphone na naiwan ng pasahero sa Koronadal City Naipamalas muli ng isang tricycle driver na si Rolando...

2 NDMU graduates make it to top 10 secondary LET passers

KORONADAL CITY - Top 4 at Top 7 sa March 2023 Licensure Examination for Teachers SECONDARY LEVEL mula sa Notre Dame of Marbel University...

P100K for names, location of gunmen in murder of 2 bgy kapitan

COTABATO CITY – A lawmaker has offered P100,000 reward for anyone who provide information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects behind the...

Man nabbed in Lebak for indiscriminate firing

LEBAK, Sultan Kudarat – Police here arrested a man for firing his unlicensed gun in Purok Mahogany 1, Barangay Aurelio Freiris Sr. Lieutenant...

Police intel agent shot dead in General Santos City

COTABATO CITY - Two men shot dead a police intelligence agent in an attack on Tuesday night along a busy thoroughfare in General Santos City. Brig...