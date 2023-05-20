P100K for names, location of gunmen in murder of 2 bgy kapitan

COTABATO CITY – A lawmaker has offered P100,000 reward for anyone who provide information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects behind the murder of two village chairpersons of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat this year.

Rep. Horacio P. Suansing Jr of Sultan Kudarat second congressional district said the vital information may be relayed to the Lebak Municipal Police Station through mobile number 0995-885-5413.

The vital information includes the name, location and description of physical attributes of the perpetrators.

Suansing said the reward money aims to accelerate the resolution of the twin but separate murder of village chairpersons of Lebak.

In a statement, he said Chairperson Rogelio S. Talagtag Jr of Barangay Basak, Lebak was murdered in the same barangay on January 26 while Chairperson Danny A. Angkay of Barangay Salaman, Lebak was ambushed and killed along the national highway in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on April 18, 2023.

Police authorities and relatives could not provide information as to why these village officials were murdered.