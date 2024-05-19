  Sunday May, 19 2024 02:46:05 AM

P108-M worth of shabu seized by PDEA-9 agents in Zamboanga City

John Felix Unson
The PDEA-9 entrapment operation in Zamboanga City on Friday night led to the seizure of 16 kilos of shabu from a dealer, now detained. (From PDEA-9) 

COTABATO CITY - Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P108 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in Barangay Canelar in Zamboanga City on Friday night.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of PDEA-9, told reporters on Saturday morning that their agents immediately detained peddler Alnasher Jumdain Mudah, 42, after selling to them 16 kilos of shabu in a tradeoff near a shopping mall in Barangay Canelar in Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tusoc said local officials, among them Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe and officials of the Police Regional Office-9 and the Zamboanga City Police Office helped them plot the sting that resulted in the arrest of Mudah and confiscation from him of P108 million worth of shabu.

The entrapment operation was premised on reports by confidential informants, among them people close to Mudah, aware of his peddling of shabu in Zamboanga City and in nearby towns in the island province of Basilan in the Bangsamoro region and in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Mudah shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, according to Gadaoni-Tosoc.

He was arrested exactly 14 days after PDEA-9 agents and policemen seized 21 kilos of shabu, costing P145.5 million, from Wilson Sahiban, 25, Junjimar Hajili Aiyob, 29, Jimmy Sahibol, 30 and the 27-year-old Abdurahman Abdulhakim, in an entrapment operation in Barangay Mampang in Zamboanga City.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe personally inspected the illegal drugs after the entrapment operation. (Photos below)

