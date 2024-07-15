P1.2-M smuggled cigarettes recovered in Tawi-Tawi

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - In a coordinated effort on the night of July 13, 2024, law enforcement units successfully intercepted a significant shipment of smuggled cigarettes in Barangay Lamion, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Acting on a tip from concerned citizens, personnel of the 1st TTPMFC were informed about a motorized boat (JUNGKONG) that had docked and unloaded a suspicious cargo of assorted smuggled cigarettes into a warehouse along the coastal area of Barangay Lamion.

Troops from 1st TTPMFC, alongside members from TTPPO-PIU, Bongao MPS, 1st SOU MG, Tawi-Tawi MARPSTA, and the 1405th RMFB14-B, responded utilizing a PNP Maritime SOU Watercraft. Upon arrival, they discovered a stockpile of smuggled cigarettes in a small warehouse. Despite efforts to apprehend the individuals responsible, the warehouse owner and caretakers were not present during the raid.

Eighty-five (85) master cases and one hundred sixty-three (163) reams of various brands of illegal cigarettes worth Php 1,236,160.00 were counted in an immediate inventory that was witnessed by two Barangay Kagawad.

The seized cigarettes have been transported to the 1st TTPMFC Headquarters at Camp Alejandro Suarez in Bongao for documentation. They will be handed over to the Bureau of Customs, Tawi-Tawi, for appropriate action and disposal.

This operation highlights the efficacy of community collaboration and the relentless dedication of PRO BAR to clamp down on smuggling activities, ensuring the protection of our local markets and the enforcement of national trade laws.