P1.3-M worth shabu seized from couple in Maguindanao

MAGUINDANAO --- Anti-narcotics operatives seized P1.3 million worth of shabu from a couple who fell in an entrapment operation in Datu Piang town Friday.

The spouses Kal Mangayag Zainal and Indag Muslima Zainal are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, said Saturday the suspects were arrested Friday afternoon after turning over 200 grams of shabu to non-uniformed agents during a clandestine tradeoff in Barangay Kanguan in Datu Piang, Maguindanao.

The PDEA-BARMM Agents who carried out the sting placed at P1.3 million the value of the shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) they seized from the duo, according to Azurin.

Azurin said the operation that resulted in the arrest of the Zainals was laid with the help of the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion under the 6th Infantry Division, the Datu Piang municipal police and other units from the Bangsamoro regional police.

“The operation was launched based on tips by relatives of the suspects and municipal officials in Datu Piang municipality,” Azurin said.

PDEA-BARMM agents also confiscated a Glock pistol they found in the red Mitsubishi Colt car of the suspects.

The suspects are now clamped down in the detention facility of PDEA-BARMM in Cotabato City, awaiting prosecution.