P13.6-M shabu seized in Indanan, Sulu

SULU - More operations are seen against illegal drugs as coordination among law enforcers was revitalized with aggressiveness and determination to end illegal drug trade in the Bangsamoro region as displayed during the drug buy-bust operation conducted by combined elements of PRO BAR, PDEA, CIDG, RIU, SAF, and AKG on December 4, 2021 at KM2, Kajatian, Indanan, Sulu that resulted to the confiscation of P13.6 million worth of shabu and arrest of four illegal drugs peddlers.

Indanan Municipal Police Station identified the arrested drug peddlers as ILAHAN SABDAIN YAHYA, 48 years old, Barangay Kagawad of Barangay Gata-Gata, Panglima Estino, Sulu; MURIDE JARIH AHAJAN, 31 years old female and ELWINA HAMIDAN UNAID, 24 years old female student, all residents of Sulu.

Confiscated pieces of evidence from the possession and control of the arrested suspects were 2 kilos of shabu with a standard drug price of Php 13,600,000.00; one piece genuine P1, 000.00 bill place on the topmost of 11 bundles photocopied Php 1, 000.00 bill appear as suppose payment of Php 1,100,000.00 placed inside a black plastic bag.

The arrested suspects are now under the custodial facility of Indanan Municipal Police Station and recovered pieces of evidence were taken by PDEA for laboratory examination and proper disposition. Complaint for Violation of RA 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002 will be referred at Prosecutor’s Office against the arrested suspects.

Police Brigadier General Eden T Ugale, lauded the operating personnel and units for this successful operation on illegal drugs campaign of the PNP.

“I congratulate the operating units for this successful operation. Ang magandang kooperasyon at koordinasyon natin ang isa sa naging daan upang masabat ang nasabing dami at halaga ng hinihinalang shabu. Panatilihin natin ang ugnayan at pagsasanib pwersa sa ating kampanya laban sa iligal na droga, criminalidad, at terorismo tungo sa mapayapa at ligtas na Bangsamoro Region”.PBGen Ugale said.