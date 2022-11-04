P136K worth shabu seized from alleged MILF member

COTABATO CITY - State agents seized P136,000 worth of shabu from an alleged member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front entrapped in a nearby town Thursday.

Rogelito Daculla, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Datu Ali Savedra Andal, a suspected MILF member, is now in their custody.

Daculla said Andal shall be prosecuted for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Daculla said Andal was immediately detained after selling P136,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents in a tradeoff in Barangay Crossing Simuay in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Besides shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen who helped entrap Andal also impounded his Suzuki Raider 150 motorcycle that he used in transporting narcotics to his contacts. (John Unson)