P137-K smuggled cigars seized in Sultan Kudarat

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Assorted smuggled cigarette items worth Php 137, 200.00 were confiscated along National Highway, Brgy Tuato, President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat on September 17, 2022.

An information was received by PNP personnel of Pres. Quirino MPS that there was a container van obstructing the national highway that causes traffic congestion.

Immediately, team proceeded to the area and found out the container van loaded with boxes of smuggled cigarettes.

The team arrested Jan Keith Faye Labores, 22 years old, single, driver, and a resident of Purok 9, Batangan, Valencia City, Bukidnon and Salahudin M Abdulcader, 19 years old, single, helper, and a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Valencia City, Bukidnon.

Confiscated from their possession and custody were nine boxes containing 45 reams of COMMANDO cigarette brand with market value amounting to One Hundred Thirty-Seven Thousand Two Hundred Pesos (P137,200.00) and one white FOTON container van, with Plate Nr KAG 7087.

The suspects were temporarily detained at Pres. Qurino MPS while a criminal case for violation of RA 10863 otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act in relation to Section 168 of RA 8293 is being prepared against them for inquest.

“The confiscation of these smuggled items is the result of persistent police and community partnership in preventing the occurrence of crime. This is a true manifestation that our relentless effort to curb illegal activities in our area of responsibility can be achieved with our collaborative actions along with the unrelenting support of the community,” PRO-12 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg said.