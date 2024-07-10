P14-M worth shabu seized in 3 PDEA-9 operations

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P14 million worth of shabu from four traffickers in separate operations in just ten hours in the adjoining provinces of Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del Sur.

Maharani Gadaoni Tosoc, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9, told reporters on Wednesday that their agents first arrested the carpenter Norwin Nombre Gimang, 45, after selling to them P476,000 worth of shabu in a tradeoff on Tuesday afternoon in Purok 2 in Barangay Guitran in Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur.

A team of PDEA-9 agents seized from the 54-year-old Kausar Arabi Tapsi a kilo of shabu, costing P6.8 million, in an entrapment operation on Tuesday night in Barangay Poblacion in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The last to fall in the three PDEA-9 operations were Ibnorasa Hasim Sarapudin, 24, and his 21-year-old accomplice, Raden Ladhud Dammang, arrested after selling P6.8 million worth of shabu to plainclothes agents in another area in Barangay Poblacion in Ipil before dawn Wednesday.

Tosoc said Gimang, Tapsi, Sarapudin and Dammang are now in their custody, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.