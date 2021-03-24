P1.6 billion allocated for Lanao del Sur infra projects

LANAO DEL SUR --- This province got from the Bangsamoro government more than P1 billion worth of grant for infrastructure projects needed to hasten the socio-economic growth of the local communities.

Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of BARMM, told reporters Wednesday the grant was apportioned in different amounts for the Lanao del Sur provincial government and the 39 municipal governments in the province and its capital, Marawi City.

Sinarimbo, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, the region’s public works minister, architect Eduard Uy, and local executives in the province forged separate agreements on the implementation of the projects during a symbolic rite Monday in Cagayan de Oro City.

The funding packages are for infrastructure projects that the Lanao del Sur provincial government and component-local government units are to implement via a memorandum of agreement, or MOA, each between local executives and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Seventeen LGUs in the first district of Lanao del Sur, the Marawi City government and the provincial government got P897 million for various infrastructure projects.

From the amount, P339.4 million was earmarked for provincial infrastructure projects in the 17 towns and in Marawi City.

Twenty two other towns in the second district of the Lanao del Sur are to receive a total of P615.1 million worth of infrastructure projects.

The provincial government has a separate allocation of P115 million for infrastructure projects in the second district of Lanao del Sur.

In separate statements Wednesday, Lanao Del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. and Butig Mayor Dimnatang Pansar, president of the league of mayors in the province, said they are thankful to the BARMM government for the infrastructure fund support.

Adiong said their provincial engineering office shall coordinate closely with the office of Guerra in forging ahead with the infrastructure projects bankrolled by the BARMM government.

“We are thankful for this infrastructure initiative of the BARMM government for Lanao del Sur. This can hasten the socio-economic growth of our province. These projects are essential to the normalization agenda of the Mindanao peace process,” Adiong said.

Adiong said he is as grateful to the office of Sinarimbo and BARMM’s Ministry of Public Works for focusing attention on the infrastructure needs of Lanao del Sur.

Adiong’s office has peace and security programs complementing the bilateral normalization agenda of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Malacañang.

Ebrahim, the appointed chief minister of BARMM, is the chairman of the MILF’s central committee.

The MILF has two compacts with the national government --- the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro and, subsequently, the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro.