  Sunday Feb, 12 2023 07:13:10 AM

P1.6M worth imported cigarettes seized in Lanao del Sur

Local News • 19:30 PM Sat Feb 11, 2023
68
By: 
John M. Unson
Photos courtesy of Westmincom

COTABATO CITY --- The police seized P1.6 million worth of cigarettes from Indonesia found abandoned in a seaside barangay in Malabang, Lanao del Sur Friday.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Saturday Tausug-speaking boatmen brought the 116 boxes of imported cigarettes to the coastal Tambara area, but hurriedly sailed away when they sensed that villagers have reported their presence to the local police.

“Obviously, the smuggled cigarettes were consigned to a local trader,” Guyguyon said.

Personnel of the Malabang Municipal Police Station and PRO-BAR’s mobile force units and members of the Navy’s 2nd Marine Battalion immediately confiscated the P1.6 million worth cigarettes, to be turned over to the Bureau of Customs.

“It was for the vigilance of the residents of Barangay Tambara that the attempt to smuggle imported cigarettes into Malabang municipality was foiled,” Guyguyon said.

Units of the Lanao del Sur Police Office and the Marine companies securing the adjoining seaside Malabang, Picong and Kapatagan towns have confiscated in the past 12 months more than P20 million worth of cigarettes from Indonesia, brought in via the island provinces of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Blessed are they who follow the law of the Lord!

Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading – Sirach 15:15-20 If you choose you can keep the commandments, they will save you; if you trust in...

5 Soldiers dead in shooting rampage inside 4th ID camp

COTABATO CITY -- A soldier killed four companions and wounded another in a shooting rampage inside Camp Evangelista of the 4th ...

Six cops, companion dead, 20 hurt in Misamis Oriental road accident

COTABATO CITY --- Six policemen and a retired police sergeant died while 20 others were hurt in a multiple vehicular accident in Naawan, Misamis...

P1.6M worth imported cigarettes seized in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY --- The police seized P1.6 million worth of cigarettes from Indonesia found abandoned in a seaside barangay in Malabang,...

Marine killed in Lanao Sur was good family man, say relatives

COTABATO CITY - The remains of the Marine sergeant killed in an ambush in Lanao del Sur is now in Isabela City in Basilan, relatives hurt with...