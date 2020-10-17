P17-M shabu destroyed in BARMM, Region 12

COTABATO CITY – Some PHP8 million worth of shabu was destroyed at a private incinerator facility in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao Thursday by personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM).

Juvenal Azurin, PDEA-BARMM director, said the shabu, weighing 1,177 grams, were seized from various operations against illegal drug traffickers and peddlers during the past several months in the region.

“More shabu would be burned in the coming days,” Azurin told local officials, judiciary, civil society organization, and media representatives who witnessed the destruction of the drugs at the facility.

The drugs were destroyed using thermal decomposition at the plant in Sultan Kudarat. An estimated 19 kilos more of shabu will be burned soon, Azurin said.

The shabu destruction was done in compliance with the requirements of the law as set forth under Section 21of R.A. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 1, Series of 2002.

Samantala, sinunog din ng PDEA Region XII ang mga nakumpiskang mga 'illegal drugs' sa ginawang operasyon ngayong taon.

Ayon kay PDEA region XII information officer Kath Abad, ang nasabing aktibidad ng ahensya ay alinsunod sa utos ng Presidente Duterte.

Tinatayang nasa P9.5 million na halaga ng droga ang sinira ng PDEA region XI at XII sa isang crematorium sa lungsod ng General Santos.

Ito'y para maiwasan ang pagbebenta ulit o 'recycling' ng mga nakumpiskang illegal na droga.