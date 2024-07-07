P17-M shabu seized in Sulu

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte, Philippines – Police authorities in Sulu confiscated over P17 million in smuggled cigarettes in two separate operations this week.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of Police Regional Office in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), said that on Friday, some P5.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized in Patikul town after a resident alerted the police about the contrabands being unloaded in a coastal village.

Police operatives who responded to the tip found a man unloading some 97 boxes of contraband cigarettes believed to be from Malaysia. The unidentified man was arrested and detained, Tanggawohn said.

On Wednesday, two minors were also arrested in Barangay Kajatian, Indanan town and some 210 boxes of assorted smuggled cigarettes, worth over P12 million, seized from them.

Tanggawohn said the minors are now under the custody of Indanan police pending investigation while the confiscated contrabands are set for turn over to the Bureau of Customs.

“In light of numerous recent apprehensions of smuggling activities, we send a clear and unequivocal message to violators: it is time to cease your unlawful practices,” Tanggawohn said.

“PRO-BAR is unwavering in its commitment to eradicating smuggling and will continue to intensify its operations until this illegal trade is completely stopped,” Tangawohn added.

He lauded the Sulu police units and the concerned citizens for helping in combating smuggling by alerting police authorities.