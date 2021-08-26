  Thursday Aug, 26 2021 05:23:17 AM

P1.7-M shabu seized in Talayan PDEA entrapment operation 

Peace and Order • 20:30 PM Wed Aug 25, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
Suspect Jimar Vidad Miral is now detained. (From PDEA-BARMM) 

COTABATO CITY --- State Agents seized P1.7 million worth of shabu from a trafficker entrapped in Talayan town in Maguindanao at about noontime Wednesday.

In a statement, the regional office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said suspect Jimar Vidad Miral, is now clamped down in its detention facility here.

Miral was immediately frisked and cuffed after selling one-fourth kilo of shabu, worth P1.7 million, to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents during a sting along a highway in the town proper of Talayan.

The entrapment operation that led to his arrest was assisted by personnel of the Talayan municipal police and the Army’s 2nd Mechanized Battalion under the 6th Infantry Division.

Vidal shall be prosecuted for violation of the Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, using the shabu confiscated from him as evidence.

PDEA-BARMM agents also impounded his black Kawasaki motorcycle without a license plate. 

 

