P1.7-M worth shabu seized from woman in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P1.7 million worth of shabu from a woman entrapped on Friday in Esperanza town in Sultan Kudarat province.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, told reporters Saturday the suspect, Halima Ali Kamad, fell in a sting laid together by units of PRO-12 and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 in Barangay Villamor in Esperanza.

Macaraeg said Kamad had moved from one area to another in the adjoining provinces of Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte and in different barangays in Cotabato City to avoid detection.

She was immediately arrested by non-uniformed personnel of PRO-12’s drug enforcement unit and PDEA-12 agents after selling to them P1.7 million worth of shabu in a tradeoff in Barangay Villamor, laid with the help of tipsters long aware of his distribution of shabu in different towns in central Mindanao.

Macaraeg said Kamad, now detained at the Esperanza Municipal Police Station, shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the shabu confiscated from her as evidence.