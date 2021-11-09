  Tuesday Nov, 09 2021 06:55:36 PM

P176,800 worth of shabu seized from Tawi-Tawi peddlers

Peace and Order • 08:00 AM Tue Nov 9, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY - The police seized P176, 800 worth of shabu from three peddlers entrapped Monday in Bongao, capital town of Tawi-Tawi province.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Tuesday the suspects, whose names he withheld due to on-going efforts to locate their accomplices in Bongao, are now detained.

The three men were arrested after selling P176,800 worth of shabu to agents from the Bongao municipal police and the Tawi-Tawi provincial police during a sting Monday in Barangay Sanga-Sanga in Tawi-Tawi.

The operation that resulted in their arrest was led by Bongao’s municipal police chief, Major Annidul Sali.

Ugale said personnel of the Bongao municipal police are still tracking down the cohorts of the three drug peddlers, all residents of Tawi-Tawi. (John Felix Unson) 

