P180K worth shabu seized from 2 alleged MILF members

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents arrested two alleged members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, a father and son, from whose house they found P81,000 worth of shabu Sunday.

Naravy Duquiatan, director the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, said Tuesday besides shabu, agents also seized from Mohar Talimbo, 34, and his 62-year-old father, Jimmy, two unlicensed firearms --- M16 and a Bushmaster assault rifles --- in their house in Barangay Dungguan in Mlang, Cotabato.

Duquiatan said the suspects introduced themselves as members of the MILF.

PDEA-12 agents and personnel of the Cotabato Provincial Police Office searched for shabu in the residence of the suspects owing to reports about their peddling of shabu in Mlang and nearby towns.

The team that carried out the operation was armed with a search warrant from a local court.

Duquiatan said the Talimbos have been charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022 and illegal possession of firearms.