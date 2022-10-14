  Friday Oct, 14 2022 01:09:24 PM

P2.04-M worth shabu seized from slain trafficker

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 09:00 AM Fri Oct 14, 2022
41
By: 
John M. Unson
Suspect Abuhanan Dimaporo Sultan died from multiple bullet wounds. (From Lanao del Sur PPO)

COTABATO CITY --- Policemen seized P2.04 million worth of shabu from a barangay councilman killed in a shootout Thursday afternoon in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said Friday Abuhanan Dimaporo Sultan died on the spot from gunshot wounds.

Sultan, a member of the barangay council in Limogao, Saguiaran, had links with the Dawlah Islamiya terrorist group, according to relatives and officials of an intelligence unit of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade in Marawi City.

Investigators recovered Sultan’s .45 caliber pistol and found some 300 grams of shabu in his bag.

Anti-narcotics agents from the provincial police placed at P2.04 million their estimate of the value of the confiscated shabu.

Civilian tipsters first spotted Sultan and his three companions, whom local officials identified initially only as Marko, Nadir and Arab, in Barangay Sagonsongan in Marawi City, together in a vehicle proceeding to Saguiaran town.

Members of the Marawi City Police Office and agents from units under Bongcayao were immediately dispatched to track them down. 

Municipal police personnel in Saguiaran tried to flag down Sultan and companions in Barangay Mipaga, but the suspects opened fire, sparking a gunfight.

Sultan was killed in the ensuing shootout while his cohorts managed to run away, according to officials of the Saguiaran Municipal Police Station.

Bongcayao said the slain barangay official and his companions were to deliver their illegal merchandise to a contact somewhere in Saguiaran. 

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

P2.04-M worth shabu seized from slain trafficker

COTABATO CITY --- Policemen seized P2.04 million worth of shabu from a barangay councilman killed in a shootout Thursday afternoon in Saguiaran,...

Mahigit 100 mga motor, tricycle na-impound sa Pikit, North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Higit isang daang mga motorsiklo at 50 mga tricycle, na-impound ng Pikit PNP matapos makitaan ng ibat-ibang paglabag. Ang...

Baril at mga gamit ng CTG, nasabat ng militar sa South Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Nakasagupa ng mga elemento ng 5th Special Forces Battalion ang mga teroristang komunista sa Sitio Uhay, Brgy Ned,...

Killer of South Cotabato student hunted

KORONADAL CITY --- The police is now trying to locate a murder suspect, Junel Vega, allegedly hired by a teacher, Rustom Baloyo, to kill a male...

Amuck kills soldier, 2 others in Basilan

COTABATO CITY --- A former member of the Abu Sayyaf shot dead two villagers and a soldier in a shooting rampage Tuesday in Sumisip town in...