P21-M worth of smuggled cigars seized in Saranggani province, 16 people arrested

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Police Regional Office 12 campaigns against criminality, terrorism, and smuggled goods continue to pay off as Php21,000,000.00 worth of smuggled cigarettes and Php1,700,000.00 worth of a fishing boat were seized during the conduct of an entrapment operation at Tampat Point, Batulaki, Glan Sarangani Province on March 30, 2024.

Joint elements of Police Station 2, General Santos City Police Office (GSCPO), Philippine Navy, MARPSTA-RMU12 in coordination with the Bureau of Customs and PDEA12 arrested 16 individuals identified as alias "Hayme", 42 years old; alias "Alnurd", 36 years old; alias "Nadzri", 18 years old; alias "Merson", 46 years old; alias "Radzmel", 36 years old; alias "Kaiser", 32 years old; alias "Bakri", 30 years old; alias "Mohammadashan", 58 years old; alias "Soren", 21 years old; alias "Abdel", 32 years old; alias "Fhadzkhan", 18 years old; alias "Rajak", 49 years old; alias "Almurib", 56 years old; and 3 minors who were loaded with alleged undocumented cigarettes from Tongkil, Banguingui, Sulu, and intended to be delivered to Digos, Davao Del Sur.

During the operation, the suspects failed to provide the required documents, prompting the authorities to apprehend them.

The operating team was able to recover from their possession and control 1,075 master cases of R & B brand illicit cigarettes and confiscate one unit of a fishing boat marked as BLADY WEEYA powered by Mitsubishi 6D14.

Said pieces of evidence were turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition, and the arrested persons were turned over to PS2-GSCPO for temporary custody while the complaint for violation of Section 1401 of RA 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA)) was being prepared by the said office.

“The arrest of these individuals serves as a clear demonstration of our dedication to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of our community. We will persist in our tireless efforts to suppress such illicit activities and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer, police director for Soccsksargen region.