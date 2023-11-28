  Tuesday Nov, 28 2023 02:11:24 AM

P25-M public market opens to benefit locals in Pigcawayan SGA cluster

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 22:15 PM Mon Nov 27, 2023
72
By: 
MILG-BARMM news release

A ₱25 million two-storey public market building was handed over to the local government of Barangay Datu Binasing in the Pigcawayan Cluster of the BARMM Special Geographic Area today, November 27, 2023.

The market, strategically located in the interior part of the Municipality of Pigcawayan, will create jobs and business opportunities for the locals, boost local government revenue, and create new avenues for community development, especially in the business sector, according to MILG Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo.

Minister Sinarimbo underlined the importance of creating possibilities for the Bangsamoro government to thrive in order to maintain peace and stability. "When we give the community members a chance to provide services to the community through the government, we are giving them a fair chance of income. This is the secret to good governance," he said.

"This is what this market is symbolizing," he added.

In the following months, the BARMM-SGA Pigcawayan Cluster will also receive a town hall and a MILG field office.

May be an image of 2 people

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

P25-M public market opens to benefit locals in Pigcawayan SGA cluster

A ₱25 million two-storey public market building was handed over to the local government of Barangay Datu Binasing in the Pigcawayan Cluster of the...

2 militiamen killed, another hurt in Basilan roadside bombing

COTABATO CITY - Two militiamen were killed while another was badly hurt in a roadside bombing in Barangay Limbo Candiis in Sumisip town in Basilan at...

"Free Palestine" night walk rally, isinagawa sa Cotabato City

MULING UMAPELA ang Bangsamoro Actions Against Injustices o BAAI na bigyang atensyon ang nagpapatuloy na kaguluhan sa pagitan ng Hamas at Israeli...

3 foreign money lenders slain in November gun attacks in Maguindanao Sur, Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY - Two foreign moneylenders were killed in separate gun attacks in Central Mindanao in two days, barely two weeks after an Indian...

MSSD-BARMM's statement on mis-info about sustainable livelihood program

Official statement of MSSD-BARMM in misinformation about SLP-BARMM The Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) is an initiative of the Philippine...