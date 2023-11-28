P25-M public market opens to benefit locals in Pigcawayan SGA cluster

A ₱25 million two-storey public market building was handed over to the local government of Barangay Datu Binasing in the Pigcawayan Cluster of the BARMM Special Geographic Area today, November 27, 2023.

The market, strategically located in the interior part of the Municipality of Pigcawayan, will create jobs and business opportunities for the locals, boost local government revenue, and create new avenues for community development, especially in the business sector, according to MILG Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo.

Minister Sinarimbo underlined the importance of creating possibilities for the Bangsamoro government to thrive in order to maintain peace and stability. "When we give the community members a chance to provide services to the community through the government, we are giving them a fair chance of income. This is the secret to good governance," he said.

"This is what this market is symbolizing," he added.

In the following months, the BARMM-SGA Pigcawayan Cluster will also receive a town hall and a MILG field office.