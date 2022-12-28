P25-M public market to rise in Upi, Maguindanao Norte: MILG

UPI, Maguindanao del Norte — Minister of the Interior and Local Government Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo, Mayor Ma Rona Cristina A Piang-Flores, and Vice Mayor Wilfred T Ibanez led the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a ₱25 Million public market in the Municipality of Upi Tuesday.

This infrastructure project is supported by the Ministry's Bangsamoro Local Economic Support Service (BLESS) Program, which aims to help local governments use their corporate power to increase and improve revenue generation.

Sinarimbo noted that the Bangsamoro government, through the Ministry, has allocated time and funds to make sure that the public markets being implemented by the MILG are not only functional and aesthetically pleasing but also symbolic of the Bangsamoro's architectural heritage.

"We invested a lot of time and resources to find the best design for the public market, one that is both functional and indicative of our architectural heritage. It's not just an ordinary market, but a good market that can draw our locals. Two parts make up our public market: infrastructure and the preparation for successfully running the market. "We will provide you with the necessary training so that you can generate income in the future," he said.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of Upi's tri-people in maintaining the Bangsamoro's peace gains.

“Lahat tayo ay malaki na ang naitaya at naiambag doon sa pag-unlad at kapayapaan na wala ng gustong bumalik sa giyera. Yun ang pangarap natin, yun ang kailangan nating ma-achieve. Ang Upi ho ay kritikal sa prosesong ito dahil dito sa inyo andito ‘yung tri-people so kailangan nating mapanatili ang balanseng ‘yun para ‘yung kapayapaan natin at pag-unlad ay tuloy-tuloy lang,” he added.

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform's Director General for Agrarian Reform Services Taugan S Kikay, Upi’s Municipal Local Government Operations Officer Torombai C Macadato-Ambolodto, and Upi executive and legislative officials were also present during the activity. ###