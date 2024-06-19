P254K smuggled cigars seized, lady from MagNorte nabbed in anti-drug op

KORONADAL CITY - On June 17, 2024, joint forces from Police Regional Office Soccsksargen Region and Banga municipal police station conducted an anti-smuggling operation in Purok Mainuswagon, Brgy. Yangco, Banga, South Cotabato.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old male laborer from Purok Magsaysay, Brgy. San Jose, Banga and seized from him with 708 rims of smuggled New Berlin cigarettes worth P254,880. The seized cigarettes were taken to Banga MPS for proper disposition.

In a separate operation on the same day, police arrested a 25-year-old female from Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguidnanao del Norte during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Tupi, South Cotabato.

POlice also recovered two additional sachets and a Mitsubishi Mirage G4 GLX 1.

The drug evidence will be examined at Regional Forensic Unit 12, General Santos City, and charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of RA 9165 are being prepared.