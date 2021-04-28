P25M BARMM funded 2-storey town hall to rise in Datu Blah Sinsuat

COTABATO CITY – Minister for Interior and Local Government Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo personally handed over to Datu Blah Sinsuat (DBS) Municipal Mayor Datu Marshall Sinsuat on Wednesday, April 28, the first tranche of check for the construction of the town’s 2-storey government center.

The check was worth 12.5 million pesos representing 50% of project’s total budget amounting to Php25-million.

The remaining 50% budget will be given upon the 80% physical completion of the project.

The project, subsidized under MILG’s regular funds and contingency fund provided by the Office of the Chief Minister, aims to enhance local government units’ service delivery for their constituents.

Earlier on January 18, Sinarimbo and Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim signed a memorandum of agreement with the town mayors of Talayan, Kabuntalan, South Upi, Datu Blah Sinsuat, and Sultan Kudarat for the constructions of their respective two-storey municipal halls.

A similar agreement was inked in December 2020 between the MILG and the towns of Sultan Dumalondong, Butig, Poona Bayabao, and Lumbaca Unayan in Lanao del Sur, and Pandag in Maguindanao for the construction of similar two-storey buildings.

Minister Sinarimbo emphasized that the establishment of town halls across the Bangsamoro region will strengthen the LGU’s reach on the communities at the grassroots.

“Kailangan natin ng presence ng government sa baba para sa kanilang mamamayan upang mas mabilis na natutugunan ang mga pangangailangan nung mga kababayan natin,” Sinarimbo said.

“We have given the contractors 330 days to complete the construction of the buildings,” he added.

The minister further stressed that a project management team was assigned in the different areas to monitor and ensure that the construction follows the project standards.

“Merong continuous na monitoring yan at doon mismo sa munisipyo may naka set-up na project management team nakaupo dun yung municipal local government operation officers natin,” said Sinarimbo.

MILG is set to conduct tomorrow, April 29, the ground breaking for the two-storey municipal hall in South Upi, Maguindanao.

The construction of town halls is part of MILG’s comprehensive intervention and support to the local governments through its Local Government Facilities Development Program (LGFDP) and the Support to Local Government Unit Infrastructure Development Project (SLGUIDP). (Bangsamoro Information Office)