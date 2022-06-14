P260,000 worth of smuggled cigars seize in Aleosan

COTABATO CITY – Alert police personnel in Aleosan, North Cotabato arrested three men and seized smuggled cigarettes during law enforcement operations.

Major Andres Sumugat Jr, Aleosan town police chief, said an informant shared to local police about a vehicle heading for Davao City was loaded with contraband.

“Immediately, police personnel, in coordination with Bureau of Customs in Gen. Santos City, conducted inspection,” Maj. Sumugat said.

A Mitsubishi truck (license plate AGA-3406) was flagged down at 4 p.m. and intercepted 658 reams of imported cigarettes with an estimated cost of P263,000.

Sumugat said two men, driver Raymond Bacroya, 38 and two of his companions, all Zamboanga City, were arrested and are now detained at Aleosan municipal police station.

Bacroya told police investigators that the cigarettes were from Malaysia and to be delivered to Davao City.