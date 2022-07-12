P263K worth shabu seized in 3 Region 12 anti-narc ops

GENERAL SANTOS CITY - Authorities seized a total of P263,980 worth of shabu from six peddlers arrested in three operations here and in South Cotabato province over the weekend.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 entrapped Ronald Anguring Alapajando, Jerry Solis Ines and Mohamad Hussin Bansil in Barangay Labangal here and confiscated from them P74,800 worth of shabu they sold to anti-narcotics agents disguised as drug dependents.

Naravy Duquitan, director of PDEA-12, said Monday the operation that resulted in the arrest of Alapajando, Ines and Bansil was assisted by units of the General Santos City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-12.

Police teams, aided by civilian tipsters, had also entrapped in two separate operations in Polomolok, South Cotabato three men from whom they confiscated P189,180 total worth of shabu.

The first to fall the both stings, jointly laid by personnel of the Polomolok Municipal Police Station and the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office, were Sandy Batican Millares and Danilo Amadeo Requillo.

They were immediately cuffed and detained after selling P89,180 worth of shabu to non-uniformed policemen in a tradeoff in Barangay Poblacion, Polomolok.

The duo was arrested after another group of policemen had seized shabu amounting to P100,000 from Buhari Talusan Abas who fell in an entrapment operation also in Barangay Poblacion, Polomolok in early on.

The accomplices Millares and Roquillo and Abas are now clamped down in a detention facility of the Polomolok municipal police, awaiting prosecution.