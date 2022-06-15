P272K worth shabu seized from South Cotabato peddler

POLOMOLOK, South Cotabato - Authorities seized P272,000 worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped here Tuesday night.

Ronald Allan Lim was immediately arrested after selling his illegal merchandise to non-uniformed agents of the Police Regional Office-12 and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12 in a sting in Barangay Cannery here at past 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

He is now locked in a detention facility of the Polomolok Municipal Police Station.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of Lim was assisted by local officials.

He said the suspect shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the shabu confiscated from him as evidence. (John Unson)