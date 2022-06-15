  Wednesday Jun, 15 2022 11:24:51 PM

P272K worth shabu seized from South Cotabato peddler

NEWS BRIEFS • 08:15 AM Wed Jun 15, 2022
67
By: 
John M. Unson

POLOMOLOK, South Cotabato - Authorities seized P272,000 worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped here Tuesday night.

Ronald Allan Lim was immediately arrested after selling his illegal merchandise to non-uniformed agents of the Police Regional Office-12 and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12 in a sting in Barangay Cannery here at past 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

He is now locked in a detention facility of the Polomolok Municipal Police Station.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of Lim was assisted by local officials.

He said the suspect shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the shabu confiscated from him as evidence. (John Unson)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Tawi-Tawi folks enjoy safe drinking water via BARMM’s desalination machines

Tawi-Tawi folks enjoy safe drinking water via BARMM’s desalination machines Ferdinandh Cabrera BONGAO, Tawi-Tawi – What was impossible then is...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (jUNE 15, 2022)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES 1   FLASHFLOODS, landslides, tumama sa Parang, Maguindanao  2   PERSONNEL AUDIT, gagawin sa...

BARMM is PRRD’s greatest legacy for Muslims: Chief Minister Ebrahim

COTABATO CITY - Chief Minister Ahod “Kagi Murad” Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Tuesday urged all...

P272K worth shabu seized from South Cotabato peddler

POLOMOLOK, South Cotabato - Authorities seized P272,000 worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped here Tuesday night. Ronald Allan Lim was...

BARMM eyes revival of barter trading with Asean countries

BONGAO, Tawi-Tawi  – An official of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has one immediate and long term solution for...