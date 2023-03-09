P34-M shabu seized in Sulu, suspect arrested

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Authorities have arrested an alleged big-time female drug suspect and seized some PHP34.2 million worth of suspected shabu in an anti-drug operation in Sulu province, the police reported Wednesday.

The Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said suspect Morasad Nasang Jaiyari was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5 p.m. Tuesday at Barangay Pang in Kalingalan Caluang town, Sulu.

In a statement, APC-WM added that Jaiyari’s alleged cohort, a certain Albasir, managed to escape during the buy-bust operation launched by the police, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the military, and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

Jaiyari yielded over five kilos of suspected shabu, a mobile phone, a sling bag, and an identification card, the police command said.

Meanwhile, a 20-minute shootout ensued as unidentified gunmen opened fire harassing the arresting team members while they were conducting inventory on the pieces of evidence seized from the arrested suspect.

No one among the arresting team members was hurt during the shootout. The gunmen fled in different directions following the incident, APC-WM said.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are readied against the arrested suspect and her cohort who eluded arrest.