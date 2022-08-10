P3.4-M worth of shabu for QC intercepted at Zambo airport 

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao - Authorities foiled Monday an attempt to ship from Zamboanga City P3.4 million worth of shabu to a consignee in Quezon City, a report reaching the Bangsamoro regional police office here stated.

The report said the package was consigned to a certain Dayana Ismael, whose address in the waybill of the JRS forwarding firm is Philcoa, Commonwealth, Quezon City.

The waybill also indicated that the package, containing 500 grams of shabu, was shipped to Ismael by an alleged resident of Maluso town in Basilan named Farhana Maddih.

In a statement, the PDEA-9 regional office in Zamboanga City placed at P3.4 million the value of the shabu in the seized package, now in its custody.

The package was detected while still at the cargo section of the Zamboanga City Airport by PDEA-9 agents and personnel of the police’s Aviation Security-9 using drug sniffing dogs.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Tuesday he has directed the Basilan Provincial Police Office to help the PDEA-9 validate the exact identity of the shipper of the confiscated shabu who is allegedly from Maluso.

Maluso is one of the 11 towns in Basilan, a component-province of the Bangsamoro region.

