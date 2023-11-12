  Sunday Nov, 12 2023 02:46:37 PM

P3.4-M worth of shabu seized, 5 nabbed in Cotabato City

Local News • 12:30 PM Sun Nov 12, 2023
By: 
PDEA BARMM news release

COTABATO CITY -- Another five hundred grams of shabu were seized and five drug suspects arrested during a buy-bust operation in the vicinity of Chowking fast-food, Purok Central, Sinsuat Avenue, Cotabato City, on November 11, 2023.

The suspects, Usman Camit Musa, also known as Usmer, Al Raji Mlok Bayam, Kenedy Manampen Baraguir, also known as Keny, Bailing Saavedra Bagundang, and Sahara Bagundang Tiang, are now detained at the PDEA BARMM Jail Facility, while cases for violations of Republic Act 9165, as amended by Republic Act No. 10640, are being prepared against them.

The suspects fell in an entrapment operation laid out by joint elements of Inter-Agency Task Force Kutawato, Cotabato City Mobile Force Company- CCPO, and Drug Enforcement Officers of PDEA RO BARMM.

Confiscated and seized during the operation were ten (10) pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, weighing MOL 500 grams and worth ₱3,400,000.00; buy-bust money; three (3) units of mobile phones; one (1) unit of metallic gray Toyota Fortuner; one (1) unit of black Toyota Corola Altis; various identification cards; and financial documents.

