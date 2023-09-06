P3.4-M worth shabu seized in another Cotabato City anti-narc operation

COTABATO CITY - State agents seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from an alleged peddler here late Tuesday, raising to P11.2 million the total value of the narcotics confiscated in separate operations in this city in just five days.

Christian O. Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM), said Wednesday that suspect Toraife Saikol Andi, who had sold P3.4 million worth of shabu to their agents, is now detained.

Frivaldo said Andi yielded peacefully when he sensed that he had sold half a kilo of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents during a tradeoff in a residential area in Barangay Mother Rosary Heights here.

PDEA-BARMM agents also impounded a black Mitsubishi Strada pick-up truck that he reportedly used in distributing shabu to contacts in different barangays here and in nearby towns.

Andi was entrapped barely five days after PDEA-BARMM agents confiscated P7.8 million worth of shabu from three dealers in an entrapment operation in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 in this city.

The three suspects, Komini Sumlay Mama, Kasan Ameril Abdul and Unos Yasser Sabal, had been charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, according to Frivaldo.