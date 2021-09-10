P3.4-M worth shabu seized in Cotabato City bust

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped here noontime Thursday with the help of local officials.

The suspect, Benjamin Kolod Roger, is now clamped down in a detention facility here of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Gilbert Buenafe, director of PDEA-BARMM, said Bolod fell in a sting in Kalaw Street in Federville Subdivision here, laid with the help of city government officials and the police.

He was immediately frisked and cuffed after selling half a kilo of shabu, valued at P3.4 million, to plainclothes PDEA-BARMM agents disguised as drug dependents.

Buenafe said they are to prosecute the suspect for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, also known as the Republic Act

Buenafe said he is grateful to the city government for actively supporting their campaign against drug trafficking in all of the 37 barangays here.