P3.4-M worth shabu seized in Marawi City PDEA operation

COTABATO CITY - Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in Marawi City on Tuesday.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, identified the now detained suspect as Arham Hadji Omar Alim, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Castro said Alim was immediately arrested after selling to combined PDEA-BARMM agents and personnel of different units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous half a kilo of shabu, worth P3.4 million, in a tradeoff on Tuesday afternoon in Barangay Marawi Poblacion in Marawi City.

Marawi City is the capital of Lanao del Sur, one of the six provinces in the Bangsamoro region.

Castro said the sting that resulted in the arrest of Alim was premised on tips about his shabu peddling activities from Lanao del Sur provincial officials and Muslim religious leaders in Marawi City.