  Friday Jan, 07 2022 02:00:40 AM

P3.4-M worth shabu seized from slain dealer in North Cotabato

Local News • 05:30 AM Thu Jan 6, 2022
86
By: 
John M. Unson
Authorities account for the illegal stuff seize from a drug peddler in North Cotabato. (PDEA-12 photos)

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato --- Anti-narcotics operatives seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from a dealer killed in a supposed entrapment here Wednesday that turned haywire.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, their agents and personnel of the Midsayap municipal police were to arrest Jacky Guimba after the tradeoff, but neutralized him instead when he pulled out a gun sensing he had sold P3.4 million worth to non-uniformed lawmen.

The sting that the PDEA-12 laid in Barangay Salunayan here and resulted in the death of Guimba was assisted by the Midsayap municipal police and the Army’s 34th Infantry Division.

Duquiatan said PDEA-12 agents and their police counterparts recovered from Guimba 10 large sachets of shabu valued at P3.4 million, a .45 caliber pistol and other belongings, including his Honda RS motorcycle.

Duquiatan said Guimba was a resident of Barangay Pamalian in nearby Shariff Saidona Mustapha town in Maguindanao.

The entrapment operation that went awry and resulted in his death was premised on tips by informants privy to his large-scale distribution of shabu in different towns in the neighboring North Cotabato and Maguindanao provinces.  (John Felix Unson)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato City barangay chairperson hurt in shooting inside Mosque

SUGATAN ANG isang barangay kapitan ng Cotabato City makaraang siya ay pagbabarilin habang nasa loob ng isang mosque sa Barangay Rosary Heights 5,...

BARMM builds modern public market for Barira, Maguindanao

BARIRA, Maguindanao - For so long the people of this upland town have been dreaming of a public market building similar to other local govenrment...

BARMM asks Comelec to reconsider ruling on SGA voters

COTABATO CITY - The local government minister of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has appealed to the Commissionon Elections (...

MILG-BARMM to build new SB building for Kabuntalan, Maguindanao

COTABATO CIY - The regional government of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) continues to empower local government units through...

Unpaid bills leave Hall of Justice “powerless”

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- Supply of electricity at the Hall of Justice in this city was cut over unpaid bills amounting to P300,000. Court proceedings...