P3.4-M worth shabu seized from slain dealer in North Cotabato

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato --- Anti-narcotics operatives seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from a dealer killed in a supposed entrapment here Wednesday that turned haywire.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, their agents and personnel of the Midsayap municipal police were to arrest Jacky Guimba after the tradeoff, but neutralized him instead when he pulled out a gun sensing he had sold P3.4 million worth to non-uniformed lawmen.

The sting that the PDEA-12 laid in Barangay Salunayan here and resulted in the death of Guimba was assisted by the Midsayap municipal police and the Army’s 34th Infantry Division.

Duquiatan said PDEA-12 agents and their police counterparts recovered from Guimba 10 large sachets of shabu valued at P3.4 million, a .45 caliber pistol and other belongings, including his Honda RS motorcycle.

Duquiatan said Guimba was a resident of Barangay Pamalian in nearby Shariff Saidona Mustapha town in Maguindanao.

The entrapment operation that went awry and resulted in his death was premised on tips by informants privy to his large-scale distribution of shabu in different towns in the neighboring North Cotabato and Maguindanao provinces. (John Felix Unson)