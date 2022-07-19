P340K worth shabu seized from South Cotabato peddler

TANTANGAN, South Cotabato - State agents seized P340,000 worth of shabu from a dealer who fell in a sting here Sunday.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, said Monday the suspect, Elbert Suedad Nequinto, is now in their custody, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Nequinto was immediately arrested after selling P340,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed agents of PDEA-12 during a clandestine tradeoff in Barangay New Iloilo here.

Duquiatan said the operation that led to his arrest was carried out with the help of units under Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12.