P3.4M worth shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte sting

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao del Norte -Anti-narcotics agents seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from two traffickers, one of them a senior citizen, entrapped here Friday.

Christian Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Sunday Alimudin Tapempi, 69, and his 37-year-old accomplice, Badrudin Abdulrahman Ebrahim, are now detained, awaiting prosecution.

Frivaldo said they shall also charge with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 a third suspect, Abdulpata Mohamad Mamalinta, who ran away when he sensed they were selling P3.4 million worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents last Friday in Barangay Salimbao here.

Frivaldo said the sting that led to the arrest of Tapempi and Ebrahim was assisted by different units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

The duo is now clamped down in a detention facility of PDEA-BARMM.

Frivaldo said part of the credit for the successful entrapment of Tapempi and Ebrahim goes to relatives and friends who provided the PDEA-BARMM with information pertaining to their large-scale trafficking of shabu in Cotabato City and nearby towns in Maguindanao del Norte.