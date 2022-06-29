P361K worth shabu confiscated in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY --- Policemen out to arrest a man for keeping firearms nabbed two men from whom they seized P361,000 worth of shabu instead in an operation in Lanao del Sur over the weekend.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Tuesday the two suspects are now in the custody of the local police in Marantao town in Lanao del Sur.

He declined to identify the suspects pending the arrest of their companion, who managed to escape while personnel of the municipal police force and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police were approaching their hideout in Barangay Nataron in Marantao.

Police officers who led the raiding team told reporters they caught the two men sniffing shabu in the lair of the person who is wanted for keeping unlicensed firearms.

Cabalona said the two suspects from whom policemen had confiscated P361,000 worth of shabu are to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (John Unson)