  Wednesday Jun, 29 2022 07:03:16 AM

P361K worth shabu confiscated in Lanao del Sur

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 17:30 PM Tue Jun 28, 2022
34
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Policemen out to arrest a man for keeping firearms nabbed two men from whom they seized P361,000 worth of shabu instead in an operation in Lanao del Sur over the weekend.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Tuesday the two suspects are now in the custody of the local police in Marantao town in Lanao del Sur.

He declined to identify the suspects pending the arrest of their companion, who managed to escape while personnel of the municipal police force and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police were approaching their hideout in Barangay Nataron in Marantao.

Police officers who led the raiding team told reporters they caught the two men sniffing shabu in the lair of the person who is wanted for keeping unlicensed firearms.

Cabalona said the two suspects from whom policemen had confiscated P361,000 worth of shabu are to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (John Unson)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lamitan City reminisce life, works of Cavite-born Datu Kalon

COTABATO CITY --- Residents of Lamitan City, Basilan celebrated Sunday their Lami-Lamihan Festival in honor of a Spanish-era Caviteño who, by twist...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 28, 2022)

NDBC BIDA BALITA HEADLINES 1   SIMBAHAN SA MLANG, North Cotabato, pinasok ng magnanakaw, Bishop Bagaforo nag-alay ng dasal sa mga suspect...

P361K worth shabu confiscated in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY --- Policemen out to arrest a man for keeping firearms nabbed two men from whom they seized P361,000 worth of shabu instead in an...

PSA opens civil registry outlet in Koronadal

KORONADAL CITY – South Cotabateños need not go to General Santos City to request a copy of their civil registry documents after the Philippine...

NoCot raises alarm on rising dengue cases

COTABATO CITY – North Cotabato's health authorities have raised the alarm on the rising cases of dengue in the province that reached 1,136 from...