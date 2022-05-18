  Wednesday May, 18 2022 04:16:11 PM

P3.7 million worth shabu seized from slain Tawi-Tawi peddler

TIMRA Reports • 10:30 AM Wed May 18, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- Police agents seized P3.7 million worth of shabu and assorted firearms from a dealer they killed in a brief shootout Monday in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabaluna, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, on Tuesday identified the slain suspect as Abdurahim Jainal, a large-scale shabu dealer in the province of Tawi-Tawi.

A police team tried to arrest him while in the act of selling P3.7 million worth of shabu to a contact in Barangay Bohe Tanah in Bongao but neutralized him instead when he pulled out a pistol and opened fire.

Cabaluna said Jainal died on the spot from bullet wounds he sustained in the shootout with a police team dispatched to check on his supposed sale of more than half a kilo of shabu to a buyer in Barangay Bohe Tana.

Personnel of the Bongao Municipal Police Station found in his hideout two. 45 caliber pistols, a 9 millimeter Taurus pistol, a 5.56 M16 assault rifle and a fragmentation grenade.

In a report to Cabaluna, the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Police Office said Jainal was long been under surveillance owing to tips by people privy to his peddling of shabu in Bongao in large quantities. 

