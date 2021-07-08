  Thursday Jul, 08 2021 11:23:20 PM

P400M Marawi City water supply project launched

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 14:15 PM Thu Jul 8, 2021
78
By: 
John M. Unson
The water supply project for Marawi City was launched last Tuesday (From Lanao del Sur Governor’s Office)

MARAWI CITY --- Officials launched this week the P400 million worth water supply project in Marawi City, something so needed by its conflict-stricken communities.

Marawi City, capital of Lanao del Sur, has more than 90 barangays.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. said his administration is thankful to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for embarking on the P400 million worth water system project in Marawi City.

Provincial officials and representatives from the Marawi City government led by Adiong and BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo together led the groundbreaking rites for the project in Marawi City on Tuesday.

“We in Lanao del Sur are thankful to BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim for allocating P400 million for this project,” Adiong said.

Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra also expressed gratitude to the BARMM government for the costly project, a “flagship initiative” of the office of the Bangsamoro region’s chief minister.

Sinarimbo said 40 of the more than 90 barangays in Marawi City stand to benefit from the project.

The 40 barangays are hosts to thousands of residents from nearby villages ravaged by the May 23 to October 16, 2017 hostilities in Marawi City that the Maute terror group instigated.

Thousands of evacuees from most of the barangays affected by the conflict have not returned still to their war-torn villages.

Sinarimbo handed over, during Tuesday’s event, checks amounting to 50 percent of the actual project cost to the Lanao del Sur provincial government, which will construct the water supply facility.

“The project demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Bangsamoro government to respond and provide for the needs of the communities in the autonomous region,” Sinarimbo said.  

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power interruption on Saturday, Monday

Power Advisory: There will be an NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption affecting franchise area of Cotabato Light and Power Company on July 10, 2021 (...

371 COVID-19 patients healed, 153 new cases reported and 11 deaths in Region 12

COTABATO CIY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 08, 2021 (6:00pm) ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-THREE (153) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-...

P400M Marawi City water supply project launched

MARAWI CITY --- Officials launched this week the P400 million worth water supply project in Marawi City, something so needed by its conflict-...

2 drug suspects dead in Pikit PDEA operation

  Anti-narcotics agents killed in a shootout Thursday two men for refusing to have their house in Pikit town searched for shabu and firearms...

Baby-sitter kills child with kitchen knife

KORONADAL CITY --- A seemingly depressed 30-year-old woman killed with a kitchen knife her niece she was baby-sitting in Barangay Caloocan here...