P400M Marawi City water supply project launched

MARAWI CITY --- Officials launched this week the P400 million worth water supply project in Marawi City, something so needed by its conflict-stricken communities.

Marawi City, capital of Lanao del Sur, has more than 90 barangays.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. said his administration is thankful to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for embarking on the P400 million worth water system project in Marawi City.

Provincial officials and representatives from the Marawi City government led by Adiong and BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo together led the groundbreaking rites for the project in Marawi City on Tuesday.

“We in Lanao del Sur are thankful to BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim for allocating P400 million for this project,” Adiong said.

Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra also expressed gratitude to the BARMM government for the costly project, a “flagship initiative” of the office of the Bangsamoro region’s chief minister.

Sinarimbo said 40 of the more than 90 barangays in Marawi City stand to benefit from the project.

The 40 barangays are hosts to thousands of residents from nearby villages ravaged by the May 23 to October 16, 2017 hostilities in Marawi City that the Maute terror group instigated.

Thousands of evacuees from most of the barangays affected by the conflict have not returned still to their war-torn villages.

Sinarimbo handed over, during Tuesday’s event, checks amounting to 50 percent of the actual project cost to the Lanao del Sur provincial government, which will construct the water supply facility.

“The project demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Bangsamoro government to respond and provide for the needs of the communities in the autonomous region,” Sinarimbo said.