P40K worth shabu seized from Marbel tricycle driver

Peace and Order • 05:00 AM Sat Nov 13, 2021
John M. Unson
Agents have seized P40,000 worth of shabu from Leo Bermudez. (From PDEA-12)

KORONADAL CITY --- State agents busted Wednesday a tricycle driver long wanted for peddling shabu in Tantangan town in South Cotabato province.

Suspect Leo Bermudez was entrapped in Barangay Poblacion in Tantangan by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement-12.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of PDEA-12, said Thursday Bermudez was arrested after turning over P40,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed agents during a tradeoff laid with the help of the Tantangan municipal police.

Bermudez used his being a tricycle driver as cover for his distribution of shabu to contacts in Tantangan and in nearby towns, according to Duquiatan.

Duquiatan said Bermudez is now detained, awaiting prosecution.

 

