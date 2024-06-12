P450K smuggled cigars seized in MagNorte, alleged smuggler nabbed

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Swift police response of Sultan Mastura MPS personnel has led to the recovery of various kinds of smuggled cigarettes and arrest of one suspect, at Brgy Simuay Seashore, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte, on the evening of June 10, 2024.

A confidential informant has informed the concerned unit thru phone call about a smuggling activity wherein smuggled cigarettes from Bongo Island, Maguindanao del Norte were sighted in Brgy. Simuay Seashore.

Acting upon the report, Sultan Mastura MPS immediately coordinated with other police units and intelligence operatives for the conduct of anti-smuggling operation.

Upon arrival at the scene, the operating teams recovered assorted smuggled cigarettes and apprehended the suspect who was attending the smuggled items.

Seized items from the suspect's possession were: 816 reams of B&R Cigarettes; 450 reams of ASTRO Cigarettes; and 100 reams of Fort Cigarettes all with total estimated value of P450,000, which were accounted and documented in the presence of the Barangay Simuay Seashore officials.

The arrested suspect along with the confiscated smuggled items were brought to Sultan Mastura MPS for inventory and proper disposition, prior to turnover to Bureau of Customs. While a case for violation of RA 10863 (An Act Modernizing the Customs and Tariff Administration) will be filed against the arrested suspect.

PRO BAR, under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, acting regional director, is determined in maintaining the rule of law and order and pledged to remain steadfast in eradicating smuggling activities in the region.

"May this successful interception of smuggled items serve as a warning to illegal smugglers that PRO BAR is strictly implementing the law and Bangsamoro region is not a conducive place for their illegal operations," Tanggawohn said.