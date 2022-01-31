  Monday Jan, 31 2022 07:59:15 PM

P4.6-M marijuana plants seized in Tupi, South Cotabato

Local News • 16:45 PM Mon Jan 31, 2022
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY (Jan. 31) -- Police authorities here seized more than 23,000 hills of fully grown marijuana plants in Barangay Miasong, Tupi, South Cotabato but missed its cultivator.

In a statement, the Police Regional Office (PRO-12), led by Regional Director Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, said the plantation was located in Sitio Magulo, Barangay Miasong. 

Tagum said police, while conducting a minor Internal Security Operation (ISO) in the village, they discovered more or less 11,500 hills of fully grown marijuana with an estimated DDB value of Php2,300,000.00 and another 11,500 hills with the same estimated DDB value were found nearby.

In coordination with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) XII, the operating units immediately conducted an uprooting and eradication operations of the marijuana plants which were then immediately destroyed onsite while sample specimen were brought to the Regional Police Forensic Laboratory for examination.

Appropriate charges are being prepared for the filing of Criminal case against the suspect identified as Siano Dialang who is currently at large.

“The success of this operation, manifested once again, the dedication and relentless effort of the PNP to cut off the supply of illegal drugs in the region. We will never cease to go after individuals involved in the proliferation of illegal drugs,” Brig. Gen. Tagum said.

