P4.7-M worth shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte 

COTABATO CITY - Law-enforcement teams seized P4.7 million worth of shabu from five alleged dealers entrapped in separate operations in Maguindanao del Norte province Tuesday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) is now in custody of Laguiamuda Saidama Samama and Samira Bangon Osmeña, arrested after selling P3.4 million worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents in a tradeoff in Barangay Simuay in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Christian Frivaldo, PDEA-BARMM director, said the duo peacefully yielded when they noticed that they have sold their illegal merchandise to non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents who laid the sting with the help of the Army's 6th Mechanized Infantry Battalion and different units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Besides the 500 grams of shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen had also confiscated from Samama and Osmeña a Glock 9 millimeter pistol and mobile phones bearing numbers of their contacts in Cotabato City and in Maguindanao del Norte.

Frivaldo said the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Samama and Osmeña was launched after relatives reported to PDEA-BARMM their large-scale drug trafficking activities.

Three hours after the PDEA-BARMM's operation, combined personnel of PRO-BAR, the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office and the Parang Municipal Police Station nabbed Saharudin Abu, Guimaluden Lidasan and Jeresh Sanchez Villarin after selling P1.3 million worth of shabu to contacts disguised as drug dependents in Barangay Sarmiento in Parang town in Maguindanao del Norte.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of PRO-BAR, said policemen had also confiscated a .22 caliber revolver from one of the three suspects, now locked in the detention facility of the Parang MPS, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the P1.3 million worth shabu seized from them as evidence. (John Felix Unson)