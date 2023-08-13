P476K worth shabu seized in MagNorte, GenSan PDEA operations

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized 476,000 worth of shabu from five peddlers, three of them women, in separate operations in Maguindanao del Norte and General Santos City Thursday.

The first to fall in the two anti-shabu stings was Allan Lacman Kitem, from whom agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao had confiscated P374,000 worth of shabu during a tradeoff in the town proper of Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte.

Christian Frivaldo, director of PDEA-BARMM, said Saturday Kitem’s two accomplices, Jonnie Madrigal and a certain Rambo, managed to escape as they traded shots with agents and policemen who tried to arrest them after turning over their illegal merchandise to operatives disguised as drug dependents.

Frivaldo said besides shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents and personnel of units under the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office had also confiscated a .45 caliber pistol from Kitem, now locked in a detention facility of the agency.

Four other drug dealers were entrapped by PDEA-12 agents in Barangay Dadiangas in General Santos City at past 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Aileen Lovitos, director of PDEA-12, said the suspects, Omar Jamahali and his female cohorts, Irene Jalli, Johara Allian and Cherry Ann Mendoza, are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Lovitos said the four suspects were immediately frisked and cuffed after selling P102,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents who laid the entrapment operation with the help of the General Santos City Police Office.

Lovitos said it was friends of the four suspects who virtually gave them away by reporting to PDEA-12 their drug trafficking activities in General Santos City.