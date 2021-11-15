  Monday Nov, 15 2021 06:57:50 PM

P5-M worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in North Cotabato

Peace and Order • 15:00 PM Mon Nov 15, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez
PHOTOS: Police officers inspect boxes of smuggled cigarettes seized at a checkpoint in Makilala, North Cotabato and the handgun seized from one of the five suspects. (PNP Photo)

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Alert police officers foiled attempts by suspected smugglers to transport some P1 million worth of cigarettes on Sunday and arrested five suspects in North Cotabato, police said today.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, police regional director for the Soccsksargen region, said police operatives manning checkpoints in Barangay Old Bulatukan, Makilala, North Cotabato were alerted about the possible entry of a truck loaded with contraband.

Tagum said at 4:30 a.m. 6-wheeler cargo truck was flagged down and when inspected, yield boxes of cigarettes and an unlicensed gun.

“They were to bring the cigarettes to Gen. Santos City from Davao del Sur,” Brig. Gen. Tagum said.

He identified the suspects as Rey Arnold Etil Mariscal, Rheno Quiao Mariscal, Romulo Calibo Soria, Pablito Agravante Elorcha, and Glenn Torres Judilla now detained at Police Regional Office in Tambler, Gen. Santos City. 

