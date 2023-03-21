P510K shabu seized in Carmen, North Cotabato, dealer nabbed

KIDAPAWAN CITY – About P510,000 worth of shabu were seized from a High Value Individual (HVI) in Purok 14, Brgy. Poblacion A, Carmen, Cotabato Province on March 19, 2023.

The suspect was identified as Alfie Camsa Madaliday (HVI), 48 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Kapaya, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat and arrested by the joint elements of RPDEU 12, RID 12, RSOG 12, PDEG, SOU 12, PDEU and Carmen MPS DEU during the buy-bust entrapment operation.

Recovered from his possession were sixteen (16) large size heat-sealed plastic transparent sachets containing suspected shabu with more or less 75 grams and an estimated National Standard Drug Price (NSDP) amounting to Five Hundred Ten Thousand Pesos (PhP510,000), one piece genuine one thousand peso bill and fourteen (14) pieces boodle one thousand peso bills.

The suspect was apprised of his constitutional rights and was brought to Carmen MPS for further documentation and proper disposition while all recovered suspected illegal drug items were submitted to PNP Crime Laboratory 12 for laboratory examination.

A criminal complaint for violation of Section 5 and Section 11, Article II of R.A 9165 is being prepared for filing before the office of Prosecutor through inquest proceedings.

“PRO 12 commends the cooperation from the community in reporting illegal drug activities in their respective localities in a timely manner for authorities to conduct immediate response. Surely, in this way the trafficking of illegal drugs will not flourish,” said Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, PRO-12 regional director.