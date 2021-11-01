P5.3-M worth cocaine seized in Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities seized P5.3 million worth of cocaine from a dealer entrapped over the weekend in Sitangkai island town in Tawi-Tawi.

In a statement Monday, the regional office here of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said suspect Bashir Daud, 49, is now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Tawi-Tawi is a component province of BARMM that also covers Sulu, Basilan, Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur.

The PDEA-BARMM said the sting that resulted in the arrest of Daud was assisted by the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Police, the Maritime Police and the 12th Marine Battalion of the Philippine Navy.

It was the first ever seizure by PDEA-BARMM of cocaine, valued at P5.3 million, from a trafficker in Tawi-Tawi.

The PDEA-BARMM said Daud was immediately arrested after turning over his illegal merchandise to non-uniformed agents during a tradeoff in Barangay Sipangkot, Sitangkai.

Agents who searched for firearms in his hideout in Barangay Sipangkot after his arrest found an M16 assault rifle hidden inside.