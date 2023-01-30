  Monday Jan, 30 2023 05:12:20 PM

P596,960 worth of shabu seized in Lanao del Sur

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 10:30 AM Mon Jan 30, 2023
By: 
John M. Unson
The suspects are now detained in a police facility in Lanao del Sur. (From PRO-BAR)

COTABATO CITY --- Policemen seized P596,960 worth of shabu from three alleged traffickers, one of them an 80-year-old man, early Sunday in Tamparan, Lanao del Sur. 

The Tamparan Municipal Police Station and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police separately announced Monday that the suspects, Malic Banto Macaundas, 33, Basim Undong Dicretan, 52, and the 80-year-old Bambaran Bantug Taha, are now detained.

Macaundas, Dicretan and Taha were immediately arrested after combined agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and personnel of police units in Lanao del Sur found 87.1 grams of shabu, valued at P596,960, a .38 revolver and a .45 caliber pistol in their residence in Barangay Tatawayan in Tamparan town. 

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Monday the search operation, covered by a warrant from a court, was premised on tips from vigilant residents of Barangay Tatawayan, aware of the shabu peddling activities of the suspects.

Besides the 87.1 grams of shabu and two firearms, CIDG-BAR agents also recovered from the three men two digital weighing scales that provincial police officials said were essential to their sale of shabu on a retail basis. 

 

